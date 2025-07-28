au79

$0.0106

24h low

$0.009

24h high

$0.01

The live AU79 price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $321.65K. The table above accurately updates our AU79 price in real time. The price of AU79 is up 2.10% since last hour, up 19.45% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $10.64M. AU79 has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B AU79.

AU79 Stats

What is the market cap of AU79?

The current market cap of AU79 is $10.73M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of AU79?

Currently, 30.22M of AU79 were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $321.65K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 19.45%.

What is the current price of AU79?

The price of 1 AU79 currently costs $0.01.

How many AU79 are there?

The current circulating supply of AU79 is 1.00B. This is the total amount of AU79 that is available.

What is the relative popularity of AU79?

AU79 (AU79) currently ranks 1735 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 10.73M

19.45 %

Market Cap Rank

#1735

24H Volume

$ 321.65K

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

