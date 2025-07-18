$0.0893 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $0.06 24h high $0.26

The live B1OAI price today is $0.09 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 51.26K. The table above accurately updates our B1OAI price in real time. The price of B1OAI is up 11.90% since last hour, down -64.91% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 89.34M. B1OAI has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B B1OAI .