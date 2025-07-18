B1OAIB1OAI
Live B1OAI price updates and the latest B1OAI news.
price
$0.0893
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.06
24h high
$0.26
The live B1OAI price today is $0.09 with a 24-hour trading volume of $51.26K. The table above accurately updates our B1OAI price in real time. The price of B1OAI is up 11.90% since last hour, down -64.91% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $89.34M. B1OAI has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B B1OAI.
B1OAI Stats
What is the market cap of B1OAI?
The current market cap of B1OAI is $88.84M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of B1OAI?
Currently, 573.79K of B1OAI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $51.26K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -64.91%.
What is the current price of B1OAI?
The price of 1 B1OAI currently costs $0.09.
How many B1OAI are there?
The current circulating supply of B1OAI is 1.00B. This is the total amount of B1OAI that is available.
What is the relative popularity of B1OAI?
B1OAI (B1OAI) currently ranks 555 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 88.84M
-64.91 %
#555
$ 51.26K
1,000,000,000
