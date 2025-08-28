babysol

Baby SolanaBABYSOL

Live Baby Solana price updates and the latest Baby Solana news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.042

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.03

24h high

$0.08

VS
USD
BTC

The live Baby Solana price today is $0.04 with a 24-hour trading volume of $3.48M. The table above accurately updates our BABYSOL price in real time. The price of BABYSOL is down -35.68% since last hour, down -29.74% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $42.04M. BABYSOL has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B BABYSOL.

Baby Solana Stats

What is the market cap of Baby Solana?

The current market cap of Baby Solana is $41.71M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Baby Solana?

Currently, 82.68M of BABYSOL were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $3.48M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -29.74%.

What is the current price of Baby Solana?

The price of 1 Baby Solana currently costs $0.04.

How many Baby Solana are there?

The current circulating supply of Baby Solana is 1.00B. This is the total amount of BABYSOL that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Baby Solana?

Baby Solana (BABYSOL) currently ranks 881 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 41.71M

-29.74 %

Market Cap Rank

#881

24H Volume

$ 3.48M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

latest Baby Solana news