Meteora’s TGE will take place on Thursday, October 23. At launch, 48% of MET’s supply will be circulating, a relatively high float compared to other notable token launches on Solana. Meteora has become a key player in Solana's DEX landscape, strengthening its distribution via Jupiter and its partnership with select launchpad partners like Believe, positioning as the go-to venue for high profile launches like TRUMP and WLFI. In our view, a P/S between 6x and 10x is most likely for MET at launch based on how RAY and ORCA have been historically priced by the market. As such, we could reasonably expect MET to trade between $450M and $1.1B after TGE (circulating market cap).