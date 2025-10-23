BeincomBIC
Live Beincom price updates and the latest Beincom news.
The live Beincom price today is $0.008 with a 24-hour trading volume of $81.57K. The table above accurately updates our BIC price in real time. The price of BIC is up 20.74% since last hour, up 23.73% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $39.66M. BIC has a circulating supply of 1.92B coins and a max supply of 5.00B BIC.
Beincom Stats
What is the market cap of Beincom?
The current market cap of Beincom is $15.21M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Beincom?
Currently, 10.28M of BIC were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $81.57K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 23.73%.
What is the current price of Beincom?
The price of 1 Beincom currently costs $0.008.
How many Beincom are there?
The current circulating supply of Beincom is 1.92B. This is the total amount of BIC that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Beincom?
Beincom (BIC) currently ranks 1475 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 15.21M
23.73 %
#1475
$ 81.57K
1,900,000,000
