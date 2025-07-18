BitecoinBITE
$0.0286
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.02
24h high
$0.03
The live Bitecoin price today is $0.03 with a 24-hour trading volume of $682.80K. The table above accurately updates our BITE price in real time. The price of BITE is up 13.56% since last hour, up 13.78% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $12.03M. BITE has a circulating supply of 420.69M coins and a max supply of 420.69M BITE.
Bitecoin Stats
What is the market cap of Bitecoin?
The current market cap of Bitecoin is $12.03M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Bitecoin?
Currently, 23.87M of BITE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $682.80K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 13.78%.
What is the current price of Bitecoin?
The price of 1 Bitecoin currently costs $0.03.
How many Bitecoin are there?
The current circulating supply of Bitecoin is 420.69M. This is the total amount of BITE that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Bitecoin?
Bitecoin (BITE) currently ranks 1588 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
$ 12.03M
13.78 %
#1588
$ 682.80K
420,000,000
USDai is a synthetic dollar fully backed by tokenized three‑month T-bills custodied by M^0. When holders stake USDai in an ERC-4626 vault, they mint sUSDai, which finances short-term, amortizing loans secured by NVIDIA-class GPUs and servers.
Innovations on Aptos’ technical design through Raptr, Shardines, and Zaptos approach near-optimal latency and throughput by unlocking 100% utilization of network resources, with the capacity to settle 260k transactions per second with latencies less than 800ms. The original Move language was revamped with the launch of Move 2, supporting more expressivity in smart contract logic and a scalable ability to interact with high volume datasets. The ecosystem has benefitted from strong asset inflows, now hosting over $1.3B in stablecoins, $450M in bridged BTC, and $530M in RWAs. Activity in the Aptos ecosystem has grown notably over the past year, with monthly application revenue reaching ~$835k and monthly DEX volumes growing to over $5B, both at new all time highs.
by Luke Leasure
