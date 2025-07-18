bite

BitecoinBITE

Live Bitecoin price updates and the latest Bitecoin news.

$0.0286

The live Bitecoin price today is $0.03 with a 24-hour trading volume of $682.80K. The table above accurately updates our BITE price in real time. The price of BITE is up 13.56% since last hour, up 13.78% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $12.03M. BITE has a circulating supply of 420.69M coins and a max supply of 420.69M BITE.

Bitecoin Stats

What is the market cap of Bitecoin?

The current market cap of Bitecoin is $12.03M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Bitecoin?

Currently, 23.87M of BITE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $682.80K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 13.78%.

What is the current price of Bitecoin?

The price of 1 Bitecoin currently costs $0.03.

How many Bitecoin are there?

The current circulating supply of Bitecoin is 420.69M. This is the total amount of BITE that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Bitecoin?

Bitecoin (BITE) currently ranks 1588 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 12.03M

13.78 %

Market Cap Rank

#1588

24H Volume

$ 682.80K

Circulating Supply

420,000,000

