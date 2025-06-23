$0.0741 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $0.07 24h high $0.09

The live Blum price today is $0.07 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 18.51M. The table above accurately updates our BLUM price in real time. The price of BLUM is down -1.83% since last hour, down -13.44% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 72.43M. BLUM has a circulating supply of 104.70M coins and a max supply of 977.38M BLUM .