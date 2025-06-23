BlumBLUM
Live Blum price updates and the latest Blum news.
price
$0.0741
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.07
24h high
$0.09
The live Blum price today is $0.07 with a 24-hour trading volume of $18.51M. The table above accurately updates our BLUM price in real time. The price of BLUM is down -1.83% since last hour, down -13.44% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $72.43M. BLUM has a circulating supply of 104.70M coins and a max supply of 977.38M BLUM.
Blum Stats
What is the market cap of Blum?
The current market cap of Blum is $7.80M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Blum?
Currently, 249.77M of BLUM were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $18.51M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -13.44%.
What is the current price of Blum?
The price of 1 Blum currently costs $0.07.
How many Blum are there?
The current circulating supply of Blum is 104.70M. This is the total amount of BLUM that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Blum?
Blum (BLUM) currently ranks 1724 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 7.80M
-13.44 %
#1724
$ 18.51M
100,000,000
