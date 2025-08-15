boatkid

$0.0114

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.006

24h high

$0.01

The live Pacu Jalur price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $3.95M. The table above accurately updates our BOATKID price in real time. The price of BOATKID is up 11.88% since last hour, up 94.38% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $11.33M. BOATKID has a circulating supply of 997.66M coins and a max supply of 997.66M BOATKID.

What is the market cap of Pacu Jalur?

The current market cap of Pacu Jalur is $11.03M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Pacu Jalur?

Currently, 348.18M of BOATKID were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $3.95M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 94.38%.

What is the current price of Pacu Jalur?

The price of 1 Pacu Jalur currently costs $0.01.

How many Pacu Jalur are there?

The current circulating supply of Pacu Jalur is 997.66M. This is the total amount of BOATKID that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Pacu Jalur?

Pacu Jalur (BOATKID) currently ranks 1715 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 11.03M

94.38 %

Market Cap Rank

#1715

24H Volume

$ 3.95M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

