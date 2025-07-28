boss

Ibiza Final BossBOSS

Live Ibiza Final Boss price updates and the latest Ibiza Final Boss news.

price

$0.0209

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.001

24h high

$0.02

The live Ibiza Final Boss price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $41.65M. The table above accurately updates our BOSS price in real time. The price of BOSS is up 19.72% since last hour, up 1.36K% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $19.44M. BOSS has a circulating supply of 930.38M coins and a max supply of 930.38M BOSS.

Ibiza Final Boss Stats

What is the market cap of Ibiza Final Boss?

The current market cap of Ibiza Final Boss is $19.44M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Ibiza Final Boss?

Currently, 1.99B of BOSS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $41.65M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 1363.96%.

What is the current price of Ibiza Final Boss?

The price of 1 Ibiza Final Boss currently costs $0.02.

How many Ibiza Final Boss are there?

The current circulating supply of Ibiza Final Boss is 930.38M. This is the total amount of BOSS that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Ibiza Final Boss?

Ibiza Final Boss (BOSS) currently ranks 1323 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 19.44M

1.36K %

Market Cap Rank

#1323

24H Volume

$ 41.65M

Circulating Supply

930,000,000

