$0.0116

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.01

24h high

$0.01

The live BOTXCOIN price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $51.04K. The table above accurately updates our BOTX price in real time. The price of BOTX is up 2.72% since last hour, down -0.88% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $58.13M. BOTX has a circulating supply of 1.76B coins and a max supply of 5.00B BOTX.

BOTXCOIN Stats

What is the market cap of BOTXCOIN?

The current market cap of BOTXCOIN is $20.45M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of BOTXCOIN?

Currently, 4.39M of BOTX were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $51.04K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.88%.

What is the current price of BOTXCOIN?

The price of 1 BOTXCOIN currently costs $0.01.

How many BOTXCOIN are there?

The current circulating supply of BOTXCOIN is 1.76B. This is the total amount of BOTX that is available.

What is the relative popularity of BOTXCOIN?

BOTXCOIN (BOTX) currently ranks 1298 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 20.45M

-0.88 %

Market Cap Rank

#1298

24H Volume

$ 51.04K

Circulating Supply

1,800,000,000

