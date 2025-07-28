BRACKYBRACKY
The live BRACKY price today is $0.0001 with a 24-hour trading volume of $123.79K. The table above accurately updates our BRACKY price in real time. The price of BRACKY is up 3.75% since last hour, up 43.05% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $10.25M. BRACKY has a circulating supply of 100.00B coins and a max supply of 100.00B BRACKY.
BRACKY Stats
What is the market cap of BRACKY?
The current market cap of BRACKY is $10.25M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of BRACKY?
Currently, 1.21B of BRACKY were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $123.79K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 43.05%.
What is the current price of BRACKY?
The price of 1 BRACKY currently costs $0.0001.
How many BRACKY are there?
The current circulating supply of BRACKY is 100.00B. This is the total amount of BRACKY that is available.
What is the relative popularity of BRACKY?
BRACKY (BRACKY) currently ranks 1731 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
