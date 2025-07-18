RedbrickBRIC
The live Redbrick price today is $0.04 with a 24-hour trading volume of $33.26M. The table above accurately updates our BRIC price in real time. The price of BRIC is up 3.42% since last hour, up 69.45% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $39.89M. BRIC has a circulating supply of 235.10M coins and a max supply of 1.00B BRIC.
Redbrick Stats
What is the market cap of Redbrick?
The current market cap of Redbrick is $9.39M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Redbrick?
Currently, 833.74M of BRIC were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $33.26M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 69.45%.
What is the current price of Redbrick?
The price of 1 Redbrick currently costs $0.04.
How many Redbrick are there?
The current circulating supply of Redbrick is 235.10M. This is the total amount of BRIC that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Redbrick?
Redbrick (BRIC) currently ranks 1739 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
