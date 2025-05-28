bshark

The live BULLSHARK price today is $0.008 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.19M. The table above accurately updates our BSHARK price in real time. The price of BSHARK is % since last hour, % since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $8.15M. BSHARK has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B BSHARK.

BULLSHARK Stats

What is the market cap of BULLSHARK?

The current market cap of BULLSHARK is $8.15M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of BULLSHARK?

Currently, 145.65M of BSHARK were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.19M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0%.

What is the current price of BULLSHARK?

The price of 1 BULLSHARK currently costs $0.008.

How many BULLSHARK are there?

The current circulating supply of BULLSHARK is 1.00B. This is the total amount of BSHARK that is available.

What is the relative popularity of BULLSHARK?

BULLSHARK (BSHARK) currently ranks 1722 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 8.15M

%

Market Cap Rank

#1722

24H Volume

$ 1.19M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

