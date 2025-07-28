$0.0728 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $0.07 24h high $0.08

The live Baby Shark Universe price today is $0.07 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 8.57M. The table above accurately updates our BSU price in real time. The price of BSU is down -4.71% since last hour, down -10.31% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is . BSU has a circulating supply of 168.00M coins and a max supply of BSU .