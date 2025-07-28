Baby Shark UniverseBSU
$0.0728
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.07
24h high
$0.08
The live Baby Shark Universe price today is $0.07 with a 24-hour trading volume of $8.57M. The table above accurately updates our BSU price in real time. The price of BSU is down -4.71% since last hour, down -10.31% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is . BSU has a circulating supply of 168.00M coins and a max supply of BSU.
Baby Shark Universe Stats
What is the market cap of Baby Shark Universe?
The current market cap of Baby Shark Universe is $12.00M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Baby Shark Universe?
Currently, 117.74M of BSU were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $8.57M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -10.31%.
What is the current price of Baby Shark Universe?
The price of 1 Baby Shark Universe currently costs $0.07.
How many Baby Shark Universe are there?
The current circulating supply of Baby Shark Universe is 168.00M. This is the total amount of BSU that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Baby Shark Universe?
Baby Shark Universe (BSU) currently ranks 1640 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
$ 12.00M
-10.31 %
#1640
$ 8.57M
170,000,000
