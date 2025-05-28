Avalanche Bridged BTC (Avalanche)BTC.B
Live Avalanche Bridged BTC (Avalanche) price updates and the latest Avalanche Bridged BTC (Avalanche) news.
price
$108,503
$0
(0%)
24h low
$107,009.00
24h high
$108,998.00
The live Avalanche Bridged BTC (Avalanche) price today is $108,503.00 with a 24-hour trading volume of $31.17M. The table above accurately updates our BTC.B price in real time. The price of BTC.B is up 0.42% since last hour, down -0.32% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $532.96M. BTC.B has a circulating supply of 4.91K coins and a max supply of 4.91K BTC.B.
Avalanche Bridged BTC (Avalanche) Stats
What is the market cap of Avalanche Bridged BTC (Avalanche)?
The current market cap of Avalanche Bridged BTC (Avalanche) is $532.81M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Avalanche Bridged BTC (Avalanche)?
Currently, 287.24 of BTC.B were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $31.17M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.32%.
What is the current price of Avalanche Bridged BTC (Avalanche)?
The price of 1 Avalanche Bridged BTC (Avalanche) currently costs $108,503.00.
How many Avalanche Bridged BTC (Avalanche) are there?
The current circulating supply of Avalanche Bridged BTC (Avalanche) is 4.91K. This is the total amount of BTC.B that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Avalanche Bridged BTC (Avalanche)?
Avalanche Bridged BTC (Avalanche) (BTC.B) currently ranks 158 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 532.81M
-0.32 %
#158
$ 31.17M
4,900
