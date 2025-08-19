btcle

$126.26

$0

(0%)

24h low

$126.22

24h high

$128.80

VS
USD
BTC

The live Bitcoin Limited Edition price today is $126.26 with a 24-hour trading volume of $206.06K. The table above accurately updates our BTCLE price in real time. The price of BTCLE is down -0.52% since last hour, down -0.53% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $26.51M. BTCLE has a circulating supply of 200.19K coins and a max supply of 210.00K BTCLE.

Bitcoin Limited Edition Stats

What is the market cap of Bitcoin Limited Edition?

The current market cap of Bitcoin Limited Edition is $25.28M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Bitcoin Limited Edition?

Currently, 1.63K of BTCLE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $206.06K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.53%.

What is the current price of Bitcoin Limited Edition?

The price of 1 Bitcoin Limited Edition currently costs $126.26.

How many Bitcoin Limited Edition are there?

The current circulating supply of Bitcoin Limited Edition is 200.19K. This is the total amount of BTCLE that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Bitcoin Limited Edition?

Bitcoin Limited Edition (BTCLE) currently ranks 1159 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 25.28M

-0.53 %

Market Cap Rank

#1159

24H Volume

$ 206.06K

Circulating Supply

200,000

