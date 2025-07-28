bucky

BuckyBUCKY

Live Bucky price updates and the latest Bucky news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.00965

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.005

24h high

$0.01

VS
USD
BTC

The live Bucky price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.26M. The table above accurately updates our BUCKY price in real time. The price of BUCKY is up 15.30% since last hour, up 64.57% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $9.65M. BUCKY has a circulating supply of 999.99M coins and a max supply of 999.99M BUCKY.

Bucky Stats

What is the market cap of Bucky?

The current market cap of Bucky is $9.87M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Bucky?

Currently, 234.63M of BUCKY were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.26M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 64.57%.

What is the current price of Bucky?

The price of 1 Bucky currently costs $0.01.

How many Bucky are there?

The current circulating supply of Bucky is 999.99M. This is the total amount of BUCKY that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Bucky?

Bucky (BUCKY) currently ranks 1705 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 9.87M

64.57 %

Market Cap Rank

#1705

24H Volume

$ 2.26M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

latest Bucky news