BuckyBUCKY
Live Bucky price updates and the latest Bucky news.
price
sponsored by
$0.00965
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.005
24h high
$0.01
The live Bucky price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.26M. The table above accurately updates our BUCKY price in real time. The price of BUCKY is up 15.30% since last hour, up 64.57% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $9.65M. BUCKY has a circulating supply of 999.99M coins and a max supply of 999.99M BUCKY.
Bucky Stats
What is the market cap of Bucky?
The current market cap of Bucky is $9.87M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Bucky?
Currently, 234.63M of BUCKY were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.26M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 64.57%.
What is the current price of Bucky?
The price of 1 Bucky currently costs $0.01.
How many Bucky are there?
The current circulating supply of Bucky is 999.99M. This is the total amount of BUCKY that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Bucky?
Bucky (BUCKY) currently ranks 1705 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 9.87M
64.57 %
#1705
$ 2.26M
1,000,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Pipe Network is a decentralized content delivery network (dCDN) that replaces the sparse, capital intensive data center footprint of traditional CDNs with a permissionless mesh of independent node operators. By orchestrating under-utilized resources that already exist at the edge, rather than purchasing or leasing thousands of servers, Pipe slashes capital intensity while letting supply expand autonomously in the places where bandwidth is scarcest and most expensive.
/
Research
Pear Protocol has proven its market fit through its pair-trading infrastructure, sustaining consistent trading activity despite recent headwinds. Its strategic pivot toward Hyperliquid integration represents a major growth catalyst amid industry consolidation. While short-term token unlocks present challenges, current valuations and liquidity conditions may offer compelling opportunities for investors.
/