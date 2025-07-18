CaliberCAL50
The live Caliber price today is $0.17 with a 24-hour trading volume of $60.54K. The table above accurately updates our CAL50 price in real time. The price of CAL50 is down -0.06% since last hour, down -1.80% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $17.40M. CAL50 has a circulating supply of 100.00M coins and a max supply of 100.00M CAL50.
Caliber Stats
What is the market cap of Caliber?
The current market cap of Caliber is $17.40M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Caliber?
Currently, 347.89K of CAL50 were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $60.54K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.80%.
What is the current price of Caliber?
The price of 1 Caliber currently costs $0.17.
How many Caliber are there?
The current circulating supply of Caliber is 100.00M. This is the total amount of CAL50 that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Caliber?
Caliber (CAL50) currently ranks 1373 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
