The live Crypto.com Staked ETH price today is $4,710.20 with a 24-hour trading volume of $284.83K. The table above accurately updates our CDCETH price in real time. The price of CDCETH is down -0.73% since last hour, down -2.92% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $171.55M. CDCETH has a circulating supply of 36.42K coins and a max supply of 36.42K CDCETH.
Crypto.com Staked ETH Stats
What is the market cap of Crypto.com Staked ETH?
The current market cap of Crypto.com Staked ETH is $171.55M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Crypto.com Staked ETH?
Currently, 60.47 of CDCETH were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $284.83K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -2.92%.
What is the current price of Crypto.com Staked ETH?
The price of 1 Crypto.com Staked ETH currently costs $4,710.20.
How many Crypto.com Staked ETH are there?
The current circulating supply of Crypto.com Staked ETH is 36.42K. This is the total amount of CDCETH that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Crypto.com Staked ETH?
Crypto.com Staked ETH (CDCETH) currently ranks 360 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
