CJournalCJL
Live CJournal price updates and the latest CJournal news.
price
$0.0909
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.09
24h high
$0.09
The live CJournal price today is $0.09 with a 24-hour trading volume of $58.07K. The table above accurately updates our CJL price in real time. The price of CJL is down -0.33% since last hour, down -1.69% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $90.89M. CJL has a circulating supply of 589.42M coins and a max supply of 1.00B CJL.
CJournal Stats
What is the market cap of CJournal?
The current market cap of CJournal is $53.57M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of CJournal?
Currently, 638.86K of CJL were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $58.07K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.69%.
What is the current price of CJournal?
The price of 1 CJournal currently costs $0.09.
How many CJournal are there?
The current circulating supply of CJournal is 589.42M. This is the total amount of CJL that is available.
What is the relative popularity of CJournal?
CJournal (CJL) currently ranks 734 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 53.57M
-1.69 %
#734
$ 58.07K
590,000,000
