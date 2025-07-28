ct

$0.0101

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.002

24h high

$0.01

VS
USD
BTC

The live 草台班 price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $5.77M. The table above accurately updates our CT price in real time. The price of CT is up 35.91% since last hour, up 342.20% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $10.09M. CT has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B CT.

草台班 Stats

What is the market cap of 草台班?

The current market cap of 草台班 is $10.80M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of 草台班?

Currently, 572.22M of CT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $5.77M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 342.19%.

What is the current price of 草台班?

The price of 1 草台班 currently costs $0.01.

How many 草台班 are there?

The current circulating supply of 草台班 is 1.00B. This is the total amount of CT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of 草台班?

草台班 (CT) currently ranks 1658 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 10.80M

342.20 %

Market Cap Rank

#1658

24H Volume

$ 5.77M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

