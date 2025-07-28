草台班CT
Live 草台班 price updates and the latest 草台班 news.
price
sponsored by
$0.0101
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.002
24h high
$0.01
The live 草台班 price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $5.77M. The table above accurately updates our CT price in real time. The price of CT is up 35.91% since last hour, up 342.20% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $10.09M. CT has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B CT.
草台班 Stats
What is the market cap of 草台班?
The current market cap of 草台班 is $10.80M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of 草台班?
Currently, 572.22M of CT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $5.77M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 342.19%.
What is the current price of 草台班?
The price of 1 草台班 currently costs $0.01.
How many 草台班 are there?
The current circulating supply of 草台班 is 1.00B. This is the total amount of CT that is available.
What is the relative popularity of 草台班?
草台班 (CT) currently ranks 1658 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 10.80M
342.20 %
#1658
$ 5.77M
1,000,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Pipe Network is a decentralized content delivery network (dCDN) that replaces the sparse, capital intensive data center footprint of traditional CDNs with a permissionless mesh of independent node operators. By orchestrating under-utilized resources that already exist at the edge, rather than purchasing or leasing thousands of servers, Pipe slashes capital intensity while letting supply expand autonomously in the places where bandwidth is scarcest and most expensive.
/
Research
Pear Protocol has proven its market fit through its pair-trading infrastructure, sustaining consistent trading activity despite recent headwinds. Its strategic pivot toward Hyperliquid integration represents a major growth catalyst amid industry consolidation. While short-term token unlocks present challenges, current valuations and liquidity conditions may offer compelling opportunities for investors.
/