CTC PLUSCTCP
Live CTC PLUS price updates and the latest CTC PLUS news.
price
sponsored by
$1.59
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.82
24h high
$1.59
The live CTC PLUS price today is $1.59 with a 24-hour trading volume of $53.03K. The table above accurately updates our CTCP price in real time. The price of CTCP is up 2.64% since last hour, up 93.75% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $171.72M. CTCP has a circulating supply of 108.00M coins and a max supply of 108.00M CTCP.
CTC PLUS Stats
What is the market cap of CTC PLUS?
The current market cap of CTC PLUS is $166.33M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of CTC PLUS?
Currently, 33.35K of CTCP were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $53.03K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 93.75%.
What is the current price of CTC PLUS?
The price of 1 CTC PLUS currently costs $1.59.
How many CTC PLUS are there?
The current circulating supply of CTC PLUS is 108.00M. This is the total amount of CTCP that is available.
What is the relative popularity of CTC PLUS?
CTC PLUS (CTCP) currently ranks 387 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 166.33M
93.75 %
#387
$ 53.03K
110,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Figure, founded by former SoFi CEO Mike Cagney, has emerged as a leader in onchain RWAs, with ~$17.5B publicly tokenized. The platform’s ecosystem volume is growing ~40% YoY as it expands beyond HELOCs into student loans, DSCR loans, unsecured loans, bankruptcy claims, and more. Operationally, Figure cuts average loan production cost by ~93% and compresses median funding time from ~42 days to ~10, creating a durable speed-and-cost advantage.
Research
Tokenized private equity platforms like PreStocks and Ventuals could democratize access to the $175B private equity secondary market by expanding participation from roughly 13 million accredited investors to over 100 million retail investors through blockchain-based trading infrastructure. However, both platforms represent high-risk ventures betting on unvalidated market demand, where technological capability has matured but regulatory clarity and sustainable liquidity remain unproven.
/