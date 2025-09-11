ctcp

CTC PLUSCTCP

Live CTC PLUS price updates and the latest CTC PLUS news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$1.59

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.82

24h high

$1.59

VS
USD
BTC

The live CTC PLUS price today is $1.59 with a 24-hour trading volume of $53.03K. The table above accurately updates our CTCP price in real time. The price of CTCP is up 2.64% since last hour, up 93.75% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $171.72M. CTCP has a circulating supply of 108.00M coins and a max supply of 108.00M CTCP.

CTC PLUS Stats

What is the market cap of CTC PLUS?

The current market cap of CTC PLUS is $166.33M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of CTC PLUS?

Currently, 33.35K of CTCP were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $53.03K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 93.75%.

What is the current price of CTC PLUS?

The price of 1 CTC PLUS currently costs $1.59.

How many CTC PLUS are there?

The current circulating supply of CTC PLUS is 108.00M. This is the total amount of CTCP that is available.

What is the relative popularity of CTC PLUS?

CTC PLUS (CTCP) currently ranks 387 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 166.33M

93.75 %

Market Cap Rank

#387

24H Volume

$ 53.03K

Circulating Supply

110,000,000

latest CTC PLUS news