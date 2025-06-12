ctf

$0.516

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.36

24h high

$0.55

VS
USD
BTC

The live Crypto Trading Fund price today is $0.52 with a 24-hour trading volume of $52.50K. The table above accurately updates our CTF price in real time. The price of CTF is down -3.65% since last hour, up 35.34% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $61.81M. CTF has a circulating supply of 119.90M coins and a max supply of 119.90M CTF.

Crypto Trading Fund Stats

What is the market cap of Crypto Trading Fund?

The current market cap of Crypto Trading Fund is $62.64M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Crypto Trading Fund?

Currently, 101.83K of CTF were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $52.50K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 35.34%.

What is the current price of Crypto Trading Fund?

The price of 1 Crypto Trading Fund currently costs $0.52.

How many Crypto Trading Fund are there?

The current circulating supply of Crypto Trading Fund is 119.90M. This is the total amount of CTF that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Crypto Trading Fund?

Crypto Trading Fund (CTF) currently ranks 626 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 62.64M

35.34 %

Market Cap Rank

#626

24H Volume

$ 52.50K

Circulating Supply

120,000,000

