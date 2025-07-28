c8ntinuumCTM
$0.0372
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.04
24h high
$0.04
The live c8ntinuum price today is $0.04 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.23M. The table above accurately updates our CTM price in real time. The price of CTM is up 0.02% since last hour, down -9.58% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $33.04M. CTM has a circulating supply of 824.93M coins and a max supply of 888.89M CTM.
c8ntinuum Stats
What is the market cap of c8ntinuum?
The current market cap of c8ntinuum is $30.66M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of c8ntinuum?
Currently, 32.99M of CTM were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.23M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -9.58%.
What is the current price of c8ntinuum?
The price of 1 c8ntinuum currently costs $0.04.
How many c8ntinuum are there?
The current circulating supply of c8ntinuum is 824.93M. This is the total amount of CTM that is available.
What is the relative popularity of c8ntinuum?
c8ntinuum (CTM) currently ranks 1051 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 30.66M
-9.58 %
#1051
$ 1.23M
820,000,000
