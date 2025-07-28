$0.0745 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $0.06 24h high $0.08

The live Cycle Network price today is $0.07 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 5.58M. The table above accurately updates our CYC price in real time. The price of CYC is up 31.48% since last hour, up 31.48% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 74.50M. CYC has a circulating supply of 152.00M coins and a max supply of 1.00B CYC .