Cycle NetworkCYC
Live Cycle Network price updates and the latest Cycle Network news.
price
sponsored by
$0.0745
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.06
24h high
$0.08
The live Cycle Network price today is $0.07 with a 24-hour trading volume of $5.58M. The table above accurately updates our CYC price in real time. The price of CYC is up 31.48% since last hour, up 31.48% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $74.50M. CYC has a circulating supply of 152.00M coins and a max supply of 1.00B CYC.
Cycle Network Stats
What is the market cap of Cycle Network?
The current market cap of Cycle Network is $10.94M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Cycle Network?
Currently, 74.94M of CYC were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $5.58M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 31.48%.
What is the current price of Cycle Network?
The price of 1 Cycle Network currently costs $0.07.
How many Cycle Network are there?
The current circulating supply of Cycle Network is 152.00M. This is the total amount of CYC that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Cycle Network?
Cycle Network (CYC) currently ranks 1665 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 10.94M
31.48 %
#1665
$ 5.58M
150,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Pipe Network is a decentralized content delivery network (dCDN) that replaces the sparse, capital intensive data center footprint of traditional CDNs with a permissionless mesh of independent node operators. By orchestrating under-utilized resources that already exist at the edge, rather than purchasing or leasing thousands of servers, Pipe slashes capital intensity while letting supply expand autonomously in the places where bandwidth is scarcest and most expensive.
/
Research
Pear Protocol has proven its market fit through its pair-trading infrastructure, sustaining consistent trading activity despite recent headwinds. Its strategic pivot toward Hyperliquid integration represents a major growth catalyst amid industry consolidation. While short-term token unlocks present challenges, current valuations and liquidity conditions may offer compelling opportunities for investors.
/