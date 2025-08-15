dam

$0.107

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.10

24h high

$0.15

VS
USD
BTC

The live Reservoir price today is $0.11 with a 24-hour trading volume of $4.02M. The table above accurately updates our DAM price in real time. The price of DAM is down -27.14% since last hour, down -27.14% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $107.31M. DAM has a circulating supply of 199.99M coins and a max supply of 1.00B DAM.

Reservoir Stats

What is the market cap of Reservoir?

The current market cap of Reservoir is $21.51M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Reservoir?

Currently, 37.44M of DAM were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $4.02M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -27.14%.

What is the current price of Reservoir?

The price of 1 Reservoir currently costs $0.11.

How many Reservoir are there?

The current circulating supply of Reservoir is 199.99M. This is the total amount of DAM that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Reservoir?

Reservoir (DAM) currently ranks 1284 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 21.51M

-27.14 %

Market Cap Rank

#1284

24H Volume

$ 4.02M

Circulating Supply

200,000,000

