The live DarkStar price today is $0.13 with a 24-hour trading volume of $13.38M. The table above accurately updates our DARKSTAR price in real time. The price of DARKSTAR is up 0.53% since last hour, up 23.09% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $132.79M. DARKSTAR has a circulating supply of 293.33M coins and a max supply of 1.00B DARKSTAR.

DarkStar Stats

What is the market cap of DarkStar?

The current market cap of DarkStar is $39.09M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of DarkStar?

Currently, 100.80M of DARKSTAR were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $13.38M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 23.09%.

What is the current price of DarkStar?

The price of 1 DarkStar currently costs $0.13.

How many DarkStar are there?

The current circulating supply of DarkStar is 293.33M. This is the total amount of DARKSTAR that is available.

What is the relative popularity of DarkStar?

DarkStar (DARKSTAR) currently ranks 878 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 39.09M

23.09 %

Market Cap Rank

#878

24H Volume

$ 13.38M

Circulating Supply

290,000,000

