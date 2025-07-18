DarwinDARWIN
$0.0212
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.005
24h high
$0.02
The live Darwin price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $4.03M. The table above accurately updates our DARWIN price in real time. The price of DARWIN is up 76.33% since last hour, up 331.15% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $21.17M. DARWIN has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B DARWIN.
Darwin Stats
What is the market cap of Darwin?
The current market cap of Darwin is $16.45M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Darwin?
Currently, 190.40M of DARWIN were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $4.03M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 331.15%.
What is the current price of Darwin?
The price of 1 Darwin currently costs $0.02.
How many Darwin are there?
The current circulating supply of Darwin is 1.00B. This is the total amount of DARWIN that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Darwin?
Darwin (DARWIN) currently ranks 1391 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 16.45M
331.15 %
#1391
$ 4.03M
1,000,000,000
