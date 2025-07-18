DebtCoinDEBT
Live DebtCoin price updates and the latest DebtCoin news.
price
$0.0112
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.005
24h high
$0.01
The live DebtCoin price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $3.22M. The table above accurately updates our DEBT price in real time. The price of DEBT is up 29.00% since last hour, up 65.26% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $11.15M. DEBT has a circulating supply of 997.50M coins and a max supply of 997.50M DEBT.
DebtCoin Stats
What is the market cap of DebtCoin?
The current market cap of DebtCoin is $11.15M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of DebtCoin?
Currently, 287.74M of DEBT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $3.22M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 65.26%.
What is the current price of DebtCoin?
The price of 1 DebtCoin currently costs $0.01.
How many DebtCoin are there?
The current circulating supply of DebtCoin is 997.50M. This is the total amount of DEBT that is available.
What is the relative popularity of DebtCoin?
DebtCoin (DEBT) currently ranks 1691 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 11.15M
65.26 %
#1691
$ 3.22M
1,000,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
