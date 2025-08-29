dgc

DecentralGPTDGC

Live DecentralGPT price updates and the latest DecentralGPT news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0000656

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.00005

24h high

$0.00007

VS
USD
BTC

The live DecentralGPT price today is $0.00007 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.88M. The table above accurately updates our DGC price in real time. The price of DGC is down -12.53% since last hour, up 8.44% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $65.55M. DGC has a circulating supply of 157.20B coins and a max supply of 1.00T DGC.

DecentralGPT Stats

What is the market cap of DecentralGPT?

The current market cap of DecentralGPT is $10.19M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of DecentralGPT?

Currently, 43.88B of DGC were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.88M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 8.44%.

What is the current price of DecentralGPT?

The price of 1 DecentralGPT currently costs $0.00007.

How many DecentralGPT are there?

The current circulating supply of DecentralGPT is 157.20B. This is the total amount of DGC that is available.

What is the relative popularity of DecentralGPT?

DecentralGPT (DGC) currently ranks 1740 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 10.19M

8.44 %

Market Cap Rank

#1740

24H Volume

$ 2.88M

Circulating Supply

160,000,000,000

latest DecentralGPT news