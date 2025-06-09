ebt

ENTERBEATEBT

Live ENTERBEAT price updates and the latest ENTERBEAT news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.18

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.18

24h high

$0.26

VS
USD
BTC

The live ENTERBEAT price today is $0.18 with a 24-hour trading volume of $363.99K. The table above accurately updates our EBT price in real time. The price of EBT is up 1.12% since last hour, down -25.84% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $180.00M. EBT has a circulating supply of 850.00M coins and a max supply of 1.00B EBT.

ENTERBEAT Stats

What is the market cap of ENTERBEAT?

The current market cap of ENTERBEAT is $152.99M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of ENTERBEAT?

Currently, 2.02M of EBT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $363.99K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -25.84%.

What is the current price of ENTERBEAT?

The price of 1 ENTERBEAT currently costs $0.18.

How many ENTERBEAT are there?

The current circulating supply of ENTERBEAT is 850.00M. This is the total amount of EBT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of ENTERBEAT?

ENTERBEAT (EBT) currently ranks 360 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 152.99M

-25.84 %

Market Cap Rank

#360

24H Volume

$ 363.99K

Circulating Supply

850,000,000

latest ENTERBEAT news