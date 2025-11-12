enzobtc

$98,937

$0

(0%)

24h low

$111,142.00

24h high

$111,142.00

VS
USD
BTC

The live Lorenzo Wrapped Bitcoin price today is $98,937.00 with a 24-hour trading volume of $227.06K. The table above accurately updates our ENZOBTC price in real time. The price of ENZOBTC is down -0.60% since last hour, down -3.40% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $110.92M. ENZOBTC has a circulating supply of 1.12K coins and a max supply of 1.12K ENZOBTC.

Lorenzo Wrapped Bitcoin Stats

What is the market cap of Lorenzo Wrapped Bitcoin?

The current market cap of Lorenzo Wrapped Bitcoin is $297.22M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Lorenzo Wrapped Bitcoin?

Currently, 2.29 of ENZOBTC were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $227.06K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -3.40%.

What is the current price of Lorenzo Wrapped Bitcoin?

The price of 1 Lorenzo Wrapped Bitcoin currently costs $98,937.00.

How many Lorenzo Wrapped Bitcoin are there?

The current circulating supply of Lorenzo Wrapped Bitcoin is 1.12K. This is the total amount of ENZOBTC that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Lorenzo Wrapped Bitcoin?

Lorenzo Wrapped Bitcoin (ENZOBTC) currently ranks 211 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 297.22M

-3.40 %

Market Cap Rank

#211

24H Volume

$ 227.06K

Circulating Supply

1,100

