The live Lorenzo Wrapped Bitcoin price today is $98,937.00 with a 24-hour trading volume of $227.06K. The table above accurately updates our ENZOBTC price in real time. The price of ENZOBTC is down -0.60% since last hour, down -3.40% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $110.92M. ENZOBTC has a circulating supply of 1.12K coins and a max supply of 1.12K ENZOBTC.
Lorenzo Wrapped Bitcoin Stats
What is the market cap of Lorenzo Wrapped Bitcoin?
The current market cap of Lorenzo Wrapped Bitcoin is $297.22M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Lorenzo Wrapped Bitcoin?
Currently, 2.29 of ENZOBTC were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $227.06K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -3.40%.
What is the current price of Lorenzo Wrapped Bitcoin?
The price of 1 Lorenzo Wrapped Bitcoin currently costs $98,937.00.
How many Lorenzo Wrapped Bitcoin are there?
The current circulating supply of Lorenzo Wrapped Bitcoin is 1.12K. This is the total amount of ENZOBTC that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Lorenzo Wrapped Bitcoin?
Lorenzo Wrapped Bitcoin (ENZOBTC) currently ranks 211 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
Built on Solana, Loopscale is an orderbook-based lending protocol that pairs the efficiency of direct market matching with the flexibility and UX of modular protocols. We believe Loopscale can help scale NNAs in Solana DeFi and act as their foundational credit layer. Stablecoin deposits and select USD-pegged Loops on Loopscale are offering competitive yields, with an additional upside from farming the protocol and adjacent ecosystem projects (e.g., OnRe, Hylo) for potential future airdrops.
Bitcoin miners are entering a structural transformation as power replaces hashrate as the key driver of value. Following the latest halving and record network difficulty, margins have compressed sharply, accelerating a pivot towards high-performance computing (HPC). Miners controlling cheap, scalable, grid-connected megawatts are evolving into critical infrastructure providers. This shift is redefining valuations, from legacy EV/Hashrate multiples to EV/MW and HPC cash-flow potential. Leaders such as IREN, Core Scientific, TeraWulf, and Cipher are capitalizing through colocation and cloud contracts, positioning the sector at the intersection of AI infrastructure
