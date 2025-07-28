esx

$0.0165

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.02

24h high

$0.02

The live EstateX price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $3.71M. The table above accurately updates our ESX price in real time. The price of ESX is up 0.03% since last hour, down -4.20% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $115.74M. ESX has a circulating supply of 941.38M coins and a max supply of 7.00B ESX.

EstateX Stats

What is the market cap of EstateX?

The current market cap of EstateX is $15.56M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of EstateX?

Currently, 224.21M of ESX were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $3.71M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -4.20%.

What is the current price of EstateX?

The price of 1 EstateX currently costs $0.02.

How many EstateX are there?

The current circulating supply of EstateX is 941.38M. This is the total amount of ESX that is available.

What is the relative popularity of EstateX?

EstateX (ESX) currently ranks 1421 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 15.56M

-4.20 %

Market Cap Rank

#1421

24H Volume

$ 3.71M

Circulating Supply

940,000,000

