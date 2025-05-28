eth+

ETHPlusETH+

Live ETHPlus price updates and the latest ETHPlus news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$2,852.68

$0

(0%)

24h low

$2,751.67

24h high

$2,904.58

VS
USD
BTC

The live ETHPlus price today is $2,852.68 with a 24-hour trading volume of $495.30K. The table above accurately updates our ETH+ price in real time. The price of ETH+ is down -0.18% since last hour, up 3.23% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $231.62M. ETH+ has a circulating supply of 81.19K coins and a max supply of 81.19K ETH+.

ETHPlus Stats

What is the market cap of ETHPlus?

The current market cap of ETHPlus is $231.90M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of ETHPlus?

Currently, 173.63 of ETH+ were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $495.30K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 3.23%.

What is the current price of ETHPlus?

The price of 1 ETHPlus currently costs $2,852.68.

How many ETHPlus are there?

The current circulating supply of ETHPlus is 81.19K. This is the total amount of ETH+ that is available.

What is the relative popularity of ETHPlus?

ETHPlus (ETH+) currently ranks 283 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 231.90M

3.23 %

Market Cap Rank

#283

24H Volume

$ 495.30K

Circulating Supply

81,000

latest ETHPlus news