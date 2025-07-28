AllUnity EUREURAU
Live AllUnity EUR price updates and the latest AllUnity EUR news.
The live AllUnity EUR price today is $1.17 with a 24-hour trading volume of $8.91M. The table above accurately updates our EURAU price in real time. The price of EURAU is up 0.05% since last hour, down -0.31% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $20.63M. EURAU has a circulating supply of 17.63M coins and a max supply of 17.63M EURAU.
What is the market cap of AllUnity EUR?
The current market cap of AllUnity EUR is $20.53M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of AllUnity EUR?
Currently, 7.61M of EURAU were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $8.91M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.31%.
What is the current price of AllUnity EUR?
The price of 1 AllUnity EUR currently costs $1.17.
How many AllUnity EUR are there?
The current circulating supply of AllUnity EUR is 17.63M. This is the total amount of EURAU that is available.
What is the relative popularity of AllUnity EUR?
AllUnity EUR (EURAU) currently ranks 1301 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
Pipe Network is a decentralized content delivery network (dCDN) that replaces the sparse, capital intensive data center footprint of traditional CDNs with a permissionless mesh of independent node operators. By orchestrating under-utilized resources that already exist at the edge, rather than purchasing or leasing thousands of servers, Pipe slashes capital intensity while letting supply expand autonomously in the places where bandwidth is scarcest and most expensive.
Pear Protocol has proven its market fit through its pair-trading infrastructure, sustaining consistent trading activity despite recent headwinds. Its strategic pivot toward Hyperliquid integration represents a major growth catalyst amid industry consolidation. While short-term token unlocks present challenges, current valuations and liquidity conditions may offer compelling opportunities for investors.
