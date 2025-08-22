fartful

$0.146

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.11

24h high

$0.18

The live FARTFUL price today is $0.15 with a 24-hour trading volume of $6.52M. The table above accurately updates our FARTFUL price in real time. The price of FARTFUL is down -5.63% since last hour, down -0.44% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $145.82M. FARTFUL has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B FARTFUL.

FARTFUL Stats

What is the market cap of FARTFUL?

The current market cap of FARTFUL is $146.52M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of FARTFUL?

Currently, 44.73M of FARTFUL were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $6.52M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.44%.

What is the current price of FARTFUL?

The price of 1 FARTFUL currently costs $0.15.

How many FARTFUL are there?

The current circulating supply of FARTFUL is 1.00B. This is the total amount of FARTFUL that is available.

What is the relative popularity of FARTFUL?

FARTFUL (FARTFUL) currently ranks 402 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 146.52M

-0.44 %

Market Cap Rank

#402

24H Volume

$ 6.52M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

