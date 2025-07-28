FireverseFIR
The live Fireverse price today is $0.09 with a 24-hour trading volume of $14.22M. The table above accurately updates our FIR price in real time. The price of FIR is up 2.11% since last hour, up 29.27% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $90.11M. FIR has a circulating supply of 115.90M coins and a max supply of 1.00B FIR.
What is the market cap of Fireverse?
The current market cap of Fireverse is $10.04M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Fireverse?
Currently, 157.86M of FIR were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $14.22M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 29.27%.
What is the current price of Fireverse?
The price of 1 Fireverse currently costs $0.09.
How many Fireverse are there?
The current circulating supply of Fireverse is 115.90M. This is the total amount of FIR that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Fireverse?
Fireverse (FIR) currently ranks 1714 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
Pipe Network is a decentralized content delivery network (dCDN) that replaces the sparse, capital intensive data center footprint of traditional CDNs with a permissionless mesh of independent node operators. By orchestrating under-utilized resources that already exist at the edge, rather than purchasing or leasing thousands of servers, Pipe slashes capital intensity while letting supply expand autonomously in the places where bandwidth is scarcest and most expensive.
Pear Protocol has proven its market fit through its pair-trading infrastructure, sustaining consistent trading activity despite recent headwinds. Its strategic pivot toward Hyperliquid integration represents a major growth catalyst amid industry consolidation. While short-term token unlocks present challenges, current valuations and liquidity conditions may offer compelling opportunities for investors.
