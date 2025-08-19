flipr

The live Flipr price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.89M. The table above accurately updates our FLIPR price in real time. The price of FLIPR is up 7.75% since last hour, up 124.42% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $15.87M. FLIPR has a circulating supply of 699.64M coins and a max supply of 999.64M FLIPR.

Flipr Stats

What is the market cap of Flipr?

The current market cap of Flipr is $11.03M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Flipr?

Currently, 119.07M of FLIPR were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.89M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 124.42%.

What is the current price of Flipr?

The price of 1 Flipr currently costs $0.02.

How many Flipr are there?

The current circulating supply of Flipr is 699.64M. This is the total amount of FLIPR that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Flipr?

Flipr (FLIPR) currently ranks 1712 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 11.03M

124.42 %

Market Cap Rank

#1712

24H Volume

$ 1.89M

Circulating Supply

700,000,000

