FOMO 3DFOMO3D.FUN
Live FOMO 3D price updates and the latest FOMO 3D news.
price
sponsored by
$0.00852
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.008
24h high
$0.01
The live FOMO 3D price today is $0.009 with a 24-hour trading volume of $206.20K. The table above accurately updates our FOMO3D.FUN price in real time. The price of FOMO3D.FUN is up 4.23% since last hour, down -13.99% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $8.45M. FOMO3D.FUN has a circulating supply of 991.14M coins and a max supply of 991.14M FOMO3D.FUN.
FOMO 3D Stats
What is the market cap of FOMO 3D?
The current market cap of FOMO 3D is $8.49M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of FOMO 3D?
Currently, 24.20M of FOMO3D.FUN were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $206.20K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -13.99%.
What is the current price of FOMO 3D?
The price of 1 FOMO 3D currently costs $0.009.
How many FOMO 3D are there?
The current circulating supply of FOMO 3D is 991.14M. This is the total amount of FOMO3D.FUN that is available.
What is the relative popularity of FOMO 3D?
FOMO 3D (FOMO3D.FUN) currently ranks 1702 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 8.49M
-13.99 %
#1702
$ 206.20K
990,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Pump.fun launched in direct response to the Solana memecoin boom of early 2024 and was introduced as a fair-launch platform to address the issues with memecoin presales, insider and celebrity influence, and rugpulls.
by Danny K
/