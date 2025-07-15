geth

$3,358.4

$0

(0%)

24h low

$3,114.61

24h high

$3,400.76

The live GIGAETH price today is $3,358.40 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.05M. The table above accurately updates our GETH price in real time. The price of GETH is up 1.00% since last hour, up 7.68% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $9.28M. GETH has a circulating supply of 2.76K coins and a max supply of 2.76K GETH.

GIGAETH Stats

What is the market cap of GIGAETH?

The current market cap of GIGAETH is $9.28M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of GIGAETH?

Currently, 313.02 of GETH were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.05M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 7.68%.

What is the current price of GIGAETH?

The price of 1 GIGAETH currently costs $3,358.40.

How many GIGAETH are there?

The current circulating supply of GIGAETH is 2.76K. This is the total amount of GETH that is available.

What is the relative popularity of GIGAETH?

GIGAETH (GETH) currently ranks 1744 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 9.28M

7.68 %

Market Cap Rank

#1744

24H Volume

$ 1.05M

Circulating Supply

2,800

