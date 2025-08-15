glidr

The live Glidr price today is $1.11 with a 24-hour trading volume of $106.22K. The table above accurately updates our GLIDR price in real time. The price of GLIDR is down -0.50% since last hour, up 0.43% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $111.00M. GLIDR has a circulating supply of 10.31M coins and a max supply of 100.00M GLIDR.

What is the market cap of Glidr?

The current market cap of Glidr is $11.43M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Glidr?

Currently, 95.69K of GLIDR were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $106.22K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.43%.

What is the current price of Glidr?

The price of 1 Glidr currently costs $1.11.

How many Glidr are there?

The current circulating supply of Glidr is 10.31M. This is the total amount of GLIDR that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Glidr?

Glidr (GLIDR) currently ranks 1703 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 11.43M

0.43 %

Market Cap Rank

#1703

24H Volume

$ 106.22K

Circulating Supply

10,000,000

