goldao

Gold DAOGOLDAO

Live Gold DAO price updates and the latest Gold DAO news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0175

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.01

24h high

$0.01

VS
USD
BTC

The live Gold DAO price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $57.12K. The table above accurately updates our GOLDAO price in real time. The price of GOLDAO is up 6.59% since last hour, up 0.76% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $17.35M. GOLDAO has a circulating supply of 773.86M coins and a max supply of 989.18M GOLDAO.

Gold DAO Stats

What is the market cap of Gold DAO?

The current market cap of Gold DAO is $13.95M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Gold DAO?

Currently, 3.26M of GOLDAO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $57.12K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.76%.

What is the current price of Gold DAO?

The price of 1 Gold DAO currently costs $0.02.

How many Gold DAO are there?

The current circulating supply of Gold DAO is 773.86M. This is the total amount of GOLDAO that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Gold DAO?

Gold DAO (GOLDAO) currently ranks 1266 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 13.95M

0.76 %

Market Cap Rank

#1266

24H Volume

$ 57.12K

Circulating Supply

770,000,000

latest Gold DAO news