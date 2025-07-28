GugoGUGO
The live Gugo price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $167.38K. The table above accurately updates our GUGO price in real time. The price of GUGO is up 2.12% since last hour, up 30.30% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $10.78M. GUGO has a circulating supply of 990.10M coins and a max supply of 990.10M GUGO.
Gugo Stats
What is the market cap of Gugo?
The current market cap of Gugo is $10.78M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Gugo?
Currently, 15.37M of GUGO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $167.38K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 30.30%.
What is the current price of Gugo?
The price of 1 Gugo currently costs $0.01.
How many Gugo are there?
The current circulating supply of Gugo is 990.10M. This is the total amount of GUGO that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Gugo?
Gugo (GUGO) currently ranks 1741 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
