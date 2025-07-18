HatchHATCH
Live Hatch price updates and the latest Hatch news.
price
sponsored by
$0.0201
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.02
24h high
$0.02
The live Hatch price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $51.45K. The table above accurately updates our HATCH price in real time. The price of HATCH is up 2.45% since last hour, down -13.24% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $20.07M. HATCH has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B HATCH.
Hatch Stats
What is the market cap of Hatch?
The current market cap of Hatch is $20.07M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Hatch?
Currently, 2.56M of HATCH were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $51.45K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -13.24%.
What is the current price of Hatch?
The price of 1 Hatch currently costs $0.02.
How many Hatch are there?
The current circulating supply of Hatch is 1.00B. This is the total amount of HATCH that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Hatch?
Hatch (HATCH) currently ranks 1268 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 20.07M
-13.24 %
#1268
$ 51.45K
1,000,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Pear Protocol has proven its market fit through its pair-trading infrastructure, sustaining consistent trading activity despite recent headwinds. Its strategic pivot toward Hyperliquid integration represents a major growth catalyst amid industry consolidation. While short-term token unlocks present challenges, current valuations and liquidity conditions may offer compelling opportunities for investors.
/
Research
USDai is a synthetic dollar fully backed by tokenized three‑month T-bills custodied by M^0. When holders stake USDai in an ERC-4626 vault, they mint sUSDai, which finances short-term, amortizing loans secured by NVIDIA-class GPUs and servers.
/