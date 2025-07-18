$0.0201 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $0.02 24h high $0.02

The live Hatch price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 51.45K. The table above accurately updates our HATCH price in real time. The price of HATCH is up 2.45% since last hour, down -13.24% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 20.07M. HATCH has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B HATCH .