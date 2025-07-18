helder

The live Helder price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $162.86K. The table above accurately updates our HELDER price in real time. The price of HELDER is down -76.31% since last hour, down -79.60% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $9.42M. HELDER has a circulating supply of 465.37M coins and a max supply of 465.36M HELDER.

Helder Stats

What is the market cap of Helder?

The current market cap of Helder is $19.07M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Helder?

Currently, 8.04M of HELDER were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $162.86K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -79.60%.

What is the current price of Helder?

The price of 1 Helder currently costs $0.02.

How many Helder are there?

The current circulating supply of Helder is 465.37M. This is the total amount of HELDER that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Helder?

Helder (HELDER) currently ranks 1311 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 19.07M

-79.60 %

Market Cap Rank

#1311

24H Volume

$ 162.86K

Circulating Supply

470,000,000

