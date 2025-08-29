huch

$0.0103

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.002

24h high

$0.01

The live Huch price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $15.75M. The table above accurately updates our HUCH price in real time. The price of HUCH is down -17.85% since last hour, up 320.33% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $10.30M. HUCH has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B HUCH.

Huch Stats

What is the market cap of Huch?

The current market cap of Huch is $10.42M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Huch?

Currently, 1.53B of HUCH were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $15.75M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 320.33%.

What is the current price of Huch?

The price of 1 Huch currently costs $0.01.

How many Huch are there?

The current circulating supply of Huch is 1.00B. This is the total amount of HUCH that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Huch?

Huch (HUCH) currently ranks 1737 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 10.42M

320.33 %

Market Cap Rank

#1737

24H Volume

$ 15.75M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

