$1 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $0.99 24h high $1.01

The live Hyperwave HLP price today is $1.00 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 756.38K. The table above accurately updates our HWHLP price in real time. The price of HWHLP is up 0.17% since last hour, up 0.06% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 7.76M. HWHLP has a circulating supply of 7.76M coins and a max supply of 7.76M HWHLP .