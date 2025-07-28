i

$0.000118

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.0001

24h high

$0.0001

The live Indexy price today is $0.0001 with a 24-hour trading volume of $754.43K. The table above accurately updates our I price in real time. The price of I is up 1.04% since last hour, down -18.14% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $11.82M. I has a circulating supply of 100.00B coins and a max supply of 100.00B I.

Indexy Stats

What is the market cap of Indexy?

The current market cap of Indexy is $11.83M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Indexy?

Currently, 6.39B of I were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $754.43K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -18.14%.

What is the current price of Indexy?

The price of 1 Indexy currently costs $0.0001.

How many Indexy are there?

The current circulating supply of Indexy is 100.00B. This is the total amount of I that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Indexy?

Indexy (I) currently ranks 1704 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 11.83M

-18.14 %

Market Cap Rank

#1704

24H Volume

$ 754.43K

Circulating Supply

100,000,000,000

