The live Indexy price today is $0.0001 with a 24-hour trading volume of $754.43K. The table above accurately updates our I price in real time. The price of I is up 1.04% since last hour, down -18.14% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $11.82M. I has a circulating supply of 100.00B coins and a max supply of 100.00B I.
Indexy Stats
What is the market cap of Indexy?
The current market cap of Indexy is $11.83M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Indexy?
Currently, 6.39B of I were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $754.43K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -18.14%.
What is the current price of Indexy?
The price of 1 Indexy currently costs $0.0001.
How many Indexy are there?
The current circulating supply of Indexy is 100.00B. This is the total amount of I that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Indexy?
Indexy (I) currently ranks 1704 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
