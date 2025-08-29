karma

$0.0102

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.007

24h high

$0.01

VS
USD
BTC

The live Karmacoin price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $333.23K. The table above accurately updates our KARMA price in real time. The price of KARMA is up 3.17% since last hour, up 37.15% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $10.24M. KARMA has a circulating supply of 999.99M coins and a max supply of 999.99M KARMA.

Karmacoin Stats

What is the market cap of Karmacoin?

The current market cap of Karmacoin is $10.16M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Karmacoin?

Currently, 32.55M of KARMA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $333.23K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 37.15%.

What is the current price of Karmacoin?

The price of 1 Karmacoin currently costs $0.01.

How many Karmacoin are there?

The current circulating supply of Karmacoin is 999.99M. This is the total amount of KARMA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Karmacoin?

Karmacoin (KARMA) currently ranks 1728 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 10.16M

37.15 %

Market Cap Rank

#1728

24H Volume

$ 333.23K

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

