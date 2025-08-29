kazonomics

Live kazonomics price updates and the latest kazonomics news.

price

$0.0102

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.007

24h high

$0.01

VS
USD
BTC

The live kazonomics price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $148.62K. The table above accurately updates our KAZONOMICS price in real time. The price of KAZONOMICS is up 11.63% since last hour, up 49.54% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $10.18M. KAZONOMICS has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B KAZONOMICS.

kazonomics Stats

What is the market cap of kazonomics?

The current market cap of kazonomics is $10.15M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of kazonomics?

Currently, 14.59M of KAZONOMICS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $148.62K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 49.54%.

What is the current price of kazonomics?

The price of 1 kazonomics currently costs $0.01.

How many kazonomics are there?

The current circulating supply of kazonomics is 1.00B. This is the total amount of KAZONOMICS that is available.

What is the relative popularity of kazonomics?

kazonomics (KAZONOMICS) currently ranks 1739 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 10.15M

49.54 %

Market Cap Rank

#1739

24H Volume

$ 148.62K

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

