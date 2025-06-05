KILL BIG BEAUTIFUL BILLKBBB
Live KILL BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL price updates and the latest KILL BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL news.
price
sponsored by
$0.00727
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.007
24h high
$0.01
The live KILL BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL price today is $0.007 with a 24-hour trading volume of $118.80M. The table above accurately updates our KBBB price in real time. The price of KBBB is down -19.15% since last hour, down -24.42% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $7.27M. KBBB has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B KBBB.
KILL BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL Stats
What is the market cap of KILL BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL?
The current market cap of KILL BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL is $7.27M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of KILL BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL?
Currently, 16.34B of KBBB were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $118.80M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -24.42%.
What is the current price of KILL BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL?
The price of 1 KILL BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL currently costs $0.007.
How many KILL BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL are there?
The current circulating supply of KILL BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL is 1.00B. This is the total amount of KBBB that is available.
What is the relative popularity of KILL BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL?
KILL BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL (KBBB) currently ranks 1729 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 7.27M
-24.42 %
#1729
$ 118.80M
1,000,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
The Sonic blockchain is leveraging redesigned airdrop incentives and its FeeM program to propel DeFi activity and attract institutional capital, setting the stage for ecosystem growth. Within this environment, leading protocols Shadow Exchange and Silo are poised to asymmetrically benefit due to innovative features and favorable valuations, despite facing ecosystem dependency and competitive pressures. This positions them as compelling, potentially shorter-term, investment opportunities contingent on Sonic's sustained success.
/
Research
2025 has facilitated unprecedented growth in generative AI adoption. By late 2024, over 71% of companies were using generative AI in some form, a massive jump from 33% the year prior. Tools like ChatGPT, Perplexity, and open-source models have proliferated, with potentially billions now leveraging AI chat bots. In Q1 2025, OpenAI’s release of the o3 & o4 models marked another leap, touted as a multimodal “reasoning” model capable of breaking responses into smaller components, testing different approaches, and validating solutions until reaching a final output.
/