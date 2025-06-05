kbbb

$0.00727

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.007

24h high

$0.01

The live KILL BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL price today is $0.007 with a 24-hour trading volume of $118.80M. The table above accurately updates our KBBB price in real time. The price of KBBB is down -19.15% since last hour, down -24.42% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $7.27M. KBBB has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B KBBB.

KILL BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL Stats

What is the market cap of KILL BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL?

The current market cap of KILL BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL is $7.27M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of KILL BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL?

Currently, 16.34B of KBBB were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $118.80M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -24.42%.

What is the current price of KILL BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL?

The price of 1 KILL BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL currently costs $0.007.

How many KILL BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL are there?

The current circulating supply of KILL BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL is 1.00B. This is the total amount of KBBB that is available.

What is the relative popularity of KILL BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL?

KILL BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL (KBBB) currently ranks 1729 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 7.27M

-24.42 %

Market Cap Rank

#1729

24H Volume

$ 118.80M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

